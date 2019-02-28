Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doretta Fowler.

HAMMOND, IN - Doretta Fowler age 82, originally of Hammond, passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019 at the Brown County Health and Living Center in Nashville, IN.

Dorry is survived by her daughter, Mary Jean Krupinski and her two granddaughters, Avery Anne Cornett and Alexi Rae Cornett, all of Bloomington, IN. She is further survived by her step-daughter Cynthia (Bob) Wojciechowski of NC and several step grandchildren, and step great-grandchildren, especially grand-daughter Michelle Lynn Hendrix of Schererville, IN. Dorry is survived by numerous nieces and nephews, but most notably by her nephew James R. Oyster, Jr. (Cynthia Wheeler) of Santa Fe, NM and her "angel-on earth" niece Mary Ann Cox, who was by her side throughout her life for the tough stuff as well as the laughs. Dorry is preceded in death by her husband, Harold Lee Fowler, her grandson Ronald Lee Fowler, her step-daughter Linda Hendrix, her nephew Raymond Oyster, and all of her siblings and their spouses, Lorraine (James R., Sr.) Oyster, Raymond (Ruth) Kroll, Delores (William) Novak, and Lenoard (Jean) Delor. She was very fortunate to have been surrounded by many loving neighbors throughout her life.

Friends may visit with family on Friday, March, 1, 2019 from 3:00 to 8:00 PM at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 7109 Calumet Ave., Hammond, IN. Funeral Services will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 10:00 AM. She will be laid to rest at Memory Lane Cemetery in Schererville, IN.

Dorry worked as bookkeeper for Kuppinger's Heating and Cooling, for ads-display at the Hammond Times, and various other office or bank teller positions early in her life. Dorry had a beautiful voice and a natural ear for music. She loved flowers, feeding the birds, and watching movies till midnight. And of course, coffee... always coffee. Like all of our loved ones, Dorry will remain in our hearts forever. solanpruzinfuneralhome.com