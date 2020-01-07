Doris A. Bessigano

LAKE STATION, IN - Doris A. Bessigano, age 79, of Lake Station, passed away suddenly at home on January 4, 2020. She was born in Shell Lake, WI on January 15, 1940 to the late Joseph and Alice Novotny. Doris graduated from Hobart High School in 1958 alongside her high school sweetheart and husband of 46 years, Leonard, who passed away in 2007. In her free time, she enjoyed fishing, drinking coffee, shopping and reading. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and three dogs. Doris will be remembered as a loving mother, nana, and loyal friend.

Doris is survived by; daughters, Karen Visalli, Lynn B. Watts; son, Gunner (Kate) Bessigano; son in law, Brent Watts; grandchildren, Kristen (Aaron) Lynch, Derek (fiancee, Kirstin Chace) Watts; and great granddaughter, Wren Bessigano.

She was preceded in death by the love of her life and husband, Leonard R. Bessigano; sister, Alice Karel; and brothers, Raymond and Lester Novotny.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, January 8. 2020 from 1:00-7:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, 600 W. Old Ridge Rd. Hobart, IN 46342. Cremation will follow. For more information, please call 219-942-2109. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.