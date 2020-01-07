Doria A. Bessigano (1940 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "I'm so sorry to hear this news. Back in the day she was a..."
    - Blyth Devinemarsh
Service Information
Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel - Hobart
600 West Old Ridge Road
Hobart, IN
46342
(219)-942-2109
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel - Hobart
600 West Old Ridge Road
Hobart, IN 46342
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Doris A. Bessigano

LAKE STATION, IN - Doris A. Bessigano, age 79, of Lake Station, passed away suddenly at home on January 4, 2020. She was born in Shell Lake, WI on January 15, 1940 to the late Joseph and Alice Novotny. Doris graduated from Hobart High School in 1958 alongside her high school sweetheart and husband of 46 years, Leonard, who passed away in 2007. In her free time, she enjoyed fishing, drinking coffee, shopping and reading. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and three dogs. Doris will be remembered as a loving mother, nana, and loyal friend.

Doris is survived by; daughters, Karen Visalli, Lynn B. Watts; son, Gunner (Kate) Bessigano; son in law, Brent Watts; grandchildren, Kristen (Aaron) Lynch, Derek (fiancee, Kirstin Chace) Watts; and great granddaughter, Wren Bessigano.

She was preceded in death by the love of her life and husband, Leonard R. Bessigano; sister, Alice Karel; and brothers, Raymond and Lester Novotny.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, January 8. 2020 from 1:00-7:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, 600 W. Old Ridge Rd. Hobart, IN 46342. Cremation will follow. For more information, please call 219-942-2109. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.


logo
Published in The Times on Jan. 7, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.