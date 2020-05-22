Dorinda L. Kammer
Dorinda L. Kammer CROWN POINT, IN - Dorinda L. Kammer, age 76, of Crown Point, IN passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Bickford Home in Crown Point. Dorinda is survived by her son, Robert (Dawn) Kammer and daughter, Kristina Kammer; grandchildren: Tina, Robert, Zachary, Alyssa, Hunter and Addison; great-grandchildren: Ryan, Jordan, Ava and Layla; and brother, Floyd Ballard. Dorinda was preceded in death by her parents: Sherman and Ethel Ballard; son, Andrew Kammer (2002); and sisters: Dana and Rita. Dorinda was a member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Highland. She also loved to dance. Private Services were held for the family with interment at St. Michael's Cemetery. Arrangements were entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE in Crown Point, IN. Visit Dorinda's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com (219) 663-2500.


Published in The Times on May 22, 2020.
