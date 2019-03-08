Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris A. Hilbrich (Miles) Burgwald.

Doris A. Hilbrich Burgwald(nee Miles)

DYER, IN - Doris A. Hilbrich Burgwald (nee Miles), age 90, of Dyer, passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019.

Doris is survived by her husband: Max Burgwald; three daughters: Linda (Jerry) Lotshaw, Joan (Paul) Cash and Monica (Roger) Baldwin; four grandchildren: Kelly (Tony), Jeff, Lindsay (Justin) and Ryan; two great-grandchildren: Nolan and Elliott.

Doris was preceded in death by her first husband: Ben Hilbrich; and sister: Eileen York.

After graduating from Bowne High School in Hegwich, Doris met and married her first husband, Ben Hilbrich. They spent 29 years of love and happiness together. After he passed away in 1976, she met and married her current husband, Max. They have spent over 40 years of love, travel and happiness together. She was the perfect wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother (who knew her as Gi-Gi).

Doris loved to read, bowl, ballroom dance and shop. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. Doris was kind, loving, patient, mild-mannered and loved by all who knew her - always putting everyone's needs before her own. She was a friend and companion to all who needed one. Doris had an incredible will to live a long life despite so many odds against her, and never, ever complained. Our lives have change forever. Heaven has gained an angel but we have lost ours.

Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 7905 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410 from 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM with a prayer service beginning at 6:30 PM.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 10:00 AM DIRECTLY at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 5885 Harrison St., Merrillville, IN 46410 with Fr. James Meade officiating. Additional visitation will be at the Church 30 minutes prior to the Service. Interment to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Schererville, IN.

Donations may be made in Doris' name to Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church.

