Doris Ann Hurni

LaPORTE, IN - Doris Ann Hurni, 90, of La Porte, passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at VNA of NWI Hospice Center, Valparaiso.

Doris was born on June 6, 1929 in Walkerton, IN, to Kenneth E.and Dorothy A. (Bradford) Hostetler.

On August 20, 1949 at the First Christian Church in La Porte, IN, she married Maurice LeRoy Hurni who preceded her in death on May 1, 2019. Also surviving are her beloved children, David A. (Ann) Hurni of Westville, Michael J. Hurni of La Porte, Susan G. (Harold) Barr of La Porte, and Ken P. (Julie) Hurni of Union Mills; daughter-in-law, Charlotte Hurni of Valparaiso; seven grandchildren, Edward (Kelly) Hurni, Kevin (Rebecca) Hurni, Sarah Romancheck, Douglas (Jess) Hurni, Erin (Breyon) Wilson, Jane Barr, and Ben Barr; 14 great-grandchildren; two great great-grandchildren; sister, Bonnie Joyce Mead of Valparaiso; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded by her parents; husband; son, Steven L. Hurni; and brother, Robert L Hostetler.

Doris was a clerk at the Porter County Airport, a secretary at First Christian Church, and also worked at the Union Mills Farm Bureau Co-Op. She was a member of Bethel Presbyterian Church where she served in the evening circle. Doris enjoyed being of service to other people and spending time with family.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at CUTLER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER with Pastor Gretchen Gibbs officiating. Burial will follow at Union Mills Cemetery.

A time of visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to Bethel Presbyterian Church, 110 E. Hamilton St., Union Mills, IN 46382.

