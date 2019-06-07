Doris Ann Johnson

Guest Book
  • "Keith and Larry, your mom was one of the nicest members of..."
    - Paul Yorke
Service Information
Kish Funeral Home & Cremations Services - Munster
10000 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN
46321
(219)-924-3333
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
6635 Hohman Ave.
Hammond, IN
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
6635 Hohman Ave.
Hammond, IN
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Doris Ann Johnson

MUNSTER, IN - Doris Ann Johnson passed away on June 3, 2019 at the age of 93. Born in West Lafayette, IN she earned her Bachelor and Master Degrees in Education from Purdue University. She taught in the Munster School System for 26 years and was married to Charles Johnson for 68 years before is death in 2015.

Doris is survived by her brother, Lee Stangland; sons, Larry (Diane) and Keith (Janet); five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church 6635 Hohman Ave., Hammond, IN 46324. There will be a visitation at 10:00 a.m. followed by a service at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions to First United Methodist Church in Hammond, IN would be appreciated. www.kishfueralhome.net
Published in The Times on June 7, 2019
bullet Purdue University
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.