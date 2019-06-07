Doris Ann Johnson

MUNSTER, IN - Doris Ann Johnson passed away on June 3, 2019 at the age of 93. Born in West Lafayette, IN she earned her Bachelor and Master Degrees in Education from Purdue University. She taught in the Munster School System for 26 years and was married to Charles Johnson for 68 years before is death in 2015.

Doris is survived by her brother, Lee Stangland; sons, Larry (Diane) and Keith (Janet); five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church 6635 Hohman Ave., Hammond, IN 46324. There will be a visitation at 10:00 a.m. followed by a service at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions to First United Methodist Church in Hammond, IN would be appreciated. www.kishfueralhome.net