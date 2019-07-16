Doris Curless

LOWELL, IN - Doris Curless, 86, was ushered into heaven on July 14, 2019, greeted by the love of her life James (Jim) Curless; beloved son Malcolm Smith, sister Isabelle "Ding" Flanagan; brothers Charles Allen Roberts; Frank Dale Roberts and Don Roberts; as well as two grandsons Luke Holm-Hanson and Corey Holm-Hanson.Doris is survived by son, Raymond (Denise) Smith; step son Tim (Janet) Curless; step daughter Cindy Curless, eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and two great, great-grandchildren, sisters CarolSue Carr and Mary "Moosie" Bowley both of Hendricks, WV; Aunt Betty Sue (Beck) Lake of Northeast, PA.

Doris was born in Hendricks, West Virginia, graduating from Parsons High School in 1950. In 1957, Doris moved to Lowell, becoming a life-long member of the First United Methodist Church. Doris loved the Lord and dedicated her life to live like Jesus through volunteering in the church and in her community. Most notably Doris spent more than 31 years at Saint Anthony's Hospital in Crown Point, with more than 25,000 volunteer hours. She also spent many mornings at the Lowell Resale Shop, the Lowell Historical Society, Toys for Tots, and the Zeta Chi Chapter of the Tri Kappa Philanthropic Sorority, leading their Easter Basket program and Santa's Breakfast. She was named 1st United Methodist Woman of the Year and the Lowell Labor Day Woman of the Year for serving her community in so many ways. Doris also made a lasting impact on her community though chartering and serving on boards such as Hawthorne Arbor of Gleaners, TriCreek Education Foundation, Lowell Historical Society, Lake County Farm Bureau, Tri Kappa, and Friends of Lowell Public Library. Doris was quoted saying, "I belong to many organizations, because I believe that when you belong, you have to serve. I feel that you need to give up your time and yourself." Doris'passion was a personal card ministry in which she sent out at least five cards per day for Birthdays, Anniversaries, illness, marriages, births, as an outreach in others' lives.Visitation will be held at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. The funeral will be held at Lowell First United Methodist on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with internment to follow at West Creek Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Doris requested that memorials be made to the 1st United Methodist Church Household Pantry.

