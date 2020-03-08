Doris Edwards

VALPARAISO, IN - On Sunday March 1, 2020 Doris Edwards, widow of Russell H. Edwards, passed away peacefully at the age of 93 at VNA Hospice Care in Valparaiso, IN.

Doris was born in Mt. Vernon, IL on April 2, 1926, the second of six children to parents Orville and Edith Mick. She is preceded in death by brothers Robert, William, and sisters Virginia and Linda. Doris is survived by one sister Janet (Bob) Mick-Cook. She attended school in Mt. Vernon and married Robert Moore in 1946. They had two daughters. Doris was widowed just a few years later when Robert died unexpectedly at age 27. Doris remarried to Russell Edwards in 1953 who had one daughter. Doris and Russell had two children and together they raised their family of five girls. Early in their marriage they moved to Hammond. Russell worked and retired from Inland Steel. Doris was active in neighborhood groups, local schools, and in the VFW Post 802 in Hammond where she volunteered and served as President of the Women's Auxiliary in 1985. Doris enjoyed a vibrant work, home and social life in the communities she lived. After Russell retired and the children were out of school Doris and Russell moved to Valparaiso where Russell died in 2004 at age 90.

Doris is survived by four daughters and one stepdaughter: Jean (Ronnie) Houseworth of Bonnie, IL, Terry (David) Ryzewski of Valparaiso, Virginia Moore of Washington, MI, Lois (Mike Sweeney) Edwards of The Villages, FL and Susan Meyer of Munster, IN. She was also blessed and survived by 10 grandchildren: David Ryzewski Jr., Dawn Ryzewski-Nagy, Lisa Grelecki, Sandy Grelecki-Hubbard, Meggen Mastej-Lepper, Madeline Meyer, Renee Houseworth Isom, Lisa Houseworth Walden, Brad and Rick Houseworth, six great grandchildren, and five great great grandchildren.

Affectionately known by many as a strong and independent woman, Doris packed a lot of love into her 93 years. And, in the end, as she bravely faced kidney dialysis and brain cancer she did so with grace, dignity and courage. Always grateful for life's blessings, Doris quoted in her written memoire: "I look at my children and know I've been blessed, they have been my shelter in all my storms. They give me great joy. I did not give them life; they gave life to me".

Funeral arrangements are being coordinated through Moeller Funeral Home in Valparaiso, moellerfuneralhome.com. A private graveside service and Celebration of Life will follow in May at West Salem Cemetery in Mt. Vernon, IL.