Doris Elizabeth Leach (nee Weber)

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Doris Elizabeth Leach, age 96 of Merrillville; formerly of Glen Park, passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019. She is survived by her son, Keith Leach; grandson, Bryan (Jennifer) Leach; granddaughter, Allison (Michael) Robison; six great grandchildren: Joey, Josie, and Stephanie Velasquez, Caitlyn Robison, Aiden and Ethan Leach; and her nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by husband, Emmett S. Leach; sister, Mildred Hauswald; brother, Karl Weber; and her parents Henry and Elizabeth Weber.

Mrs. Leach was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Merrillville. She was a retired office clerk with Prudential Insurance Co. with 25 years of service. Doris volunteered at St. Mary Medical Center for several years and was a lifetime member of Order of Eastern Star, LaBelle Chapter #419. Doris was also an avid Indy Colts fan.

Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE (6360 Broadway, Merrillville) on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 AM. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 AM from Pruzin Brothers Chapel. She will be laid to rest at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens. Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view online obituary.