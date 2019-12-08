Doris Elizabeth (Weber) Leach

Service Information
PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE - Merrillville
6360 Broadway
Merrillville, IN
46410
(121)-998-09070
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE - Merrillville
6360 Broadway
Merrillville, IN 46410
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE - Merrillville
6360 Broadway
Merrillville, IN 46410
Obituary
Doris Elizabeth Leach (nee Weber)

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Doris Elizabeth Leach, age 96 of Merrillville; formerly of Glen Park, passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019. She is survived by her son, Keith Leach; grandson, Bryan (Jennifer) Leach; granddaughter, Allison (Michael) Robison; six great grandchildren: Joey, Josie, and Stephanie Velasquez, Caitlyn Robison, Aiden and Ethan Leach; and her nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by husband, Emmett S. Leach; sister, Mildred Hauswald; brother, Karl Weber; and her parents Henry and Elizabeth Weber.

Mrs. Leach was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Merrillville. She was a retired office clerk with Prudential Insurance Co. with 25 years of service. Doris volunteered at St. Mary Medical Center for several years and was a lifetime member of Order of Eastern Star, LaBelle Chapter #419. Doris was also an avid Indy Colts fan.

Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE (6360 Broadway, Merrillville) on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 AM. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 AM from Pruzin Brothers Chapel. She will be laid to rest at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens. Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view online obituary.
Published in The Times on Dec. 8, 2019
