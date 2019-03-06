Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris Evelyn (DeVoe) Wise.

Doris Evelyn DeVoe Wise

Doris Evelyn DeVoe Wise was born May 23, 1928 to the late Nina Irene Kyle DeVoe and Edgar Erie DeVoe.

She was a graduate of Roosevelt High School, Class of 1946 and was the Class President. She attended Fisk University 1946-1948. She married her high school sweetheart, Paul Wise, Sr., on April 18, 1948. After marrying the love of her life, she attended and graduated from Purdue Calumet in 1967 with a Degree in nursing. Doris is preceded in death by parents, husband Paul Wise, Sr.; brother Edgar DeVoe Jr.; sister Jeanne DeVoe Reed, and son Darryl Keith Wise; father and mother-in-law Lester (Myrtle) Wise.

She leaves to cherish her memories five children Valerie (Carl) Burrell, Paul (Genevieve) Wise, Michael, David (Pamela) Wise, Kevin (Debbielyn) Wise; brother Lorenzo George DeVoe; 11 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; three great great grandchildren; very special niece Sandra (Harold) Frank and a host of other relatives and friends.

Memorial Service Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Bro. Paul H. Wise Jr. officiating with visitation to follow from 12:00-8:00 p.m.and family hours from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the GUY & ALLEN CHAPEL, 2959 West 11th Avenue. Funeral Services Friday March 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Whole Truth Gospel Tabernacle, 4078 Lincoln Street. Bishop Kevin B. Wise Sr. officiating. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park.