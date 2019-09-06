Doris I. Harris

HAMMOND, IN - Doris I. Harris age 85 of Hammond, formerly of East Chicago passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Community Hospital in Munster.

Survivors two brothers, Donald L. (Carol) Bozeman and Wright D. (Maxcelya) Bozeman and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by son, Theodore "Teddy" Harris; parents, Bright and Bertha Bozeman; brother, Frank Bozeman.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Zion Baptist Church, 3939 Drummond Street, East Chicago. Rev. Dr. Charles Thompson, officiating. Entombment Evergreen Memorial Park, Hobart.

Visitation will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Zion Baptist Church from 10:00-11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Harris and Bozeman families during their time of loss.