Doris J. Davis (nee Bowman)

GRIFFITH, IN - Doris J. Davis age 99, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019.

She is survived by her children, Karen (Jerry Haller) Mills, Keith (Danielle) Davis and Kim (Michele) Davis; nine grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; two great great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Preceded in death by her husband, Stanley R. Davis and grandson, Matthew Davis.

Doris was born January 21, 1920 in Freeland Park, IN to the late, Harry and Mabel Bowman. Doris and Stanley were longtime members of Griffith United Methodist Church and enjoyed singing in the choir for many years. Doris also taught Sunday School and loved spending time with her family.

She was a loving daughter, wife, mother and grandmother and will truly be missed by all whose lives she touched.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 10:30 AM at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME (8178 Cline Avenue Crown Point, IN) with Rev. Mark Wilkins officiating.

Interment to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Crown Point, IN.

Friends are invited to meet with the family on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 PM at the funeral home.

