Doris J. Jensen

MUNSTER, IN - Doris J. Jensen (nee Borngraeber) of Munster, IN passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family, on November 20, 2019, at the age of 90. Doris is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 55 years, Harvey; and her loving children, daughter Kathleen (Stuart) and son Arthur (Helen). Doris was a loving grandmother to Heather (Christopher), Andrew, Amie, Mia and Michael and proud great grandmother of Bella, Catherine, Brogan, Maggie, Hayden, Amelia and Sidney. Doris was preceded in death by her sister Laverne Cohen (the late Dr. Meyer Cohen) and her parents Arthur and Elsie Borngraeber.

Funeral services for Doris will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, November 25, 2019 at St. John Lutheran Church, 18100 Wentworth Ave., Lansing, IL, with Pastor John Richy officiating. There will be a short visitation in the church chapel from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM. Doris will be laid to rest in Concordia Lutheran Cemetery in Hammond, IN.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests consideration be made to either St. John Lutheran Church or the . Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home in Lansing has been entrusted with Doris' care. www.schroederlauer.com