Doris Jean (Fleenor) O'Brien (1929 - 2020)
Service Information
Moeller Funeral Home
104 Roosevelt Road
Valparaiso, IN
46383
(219)-462-0535
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Moeller Funeral Home
104 Roosevelt Road
Valparaiso, IN 46383
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
509 W. Division Rd
Valparaiso, IN
View Map
Obituary
Doris Jean (Fleenor) O'Brien

VALPARAISO, IN - Doris Jean (Fleenor) O'Brien, 90 of Valparaiso, passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020. She was born April 28, 1929 to Wilbur and Ora Belle (Ryon) Fleenor. Doris was a lifelong resident of Valparaiso and a graduate of Valparaiso High School in 1947. She was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, volunteered with Hilltop Daycare, and was employed for many years as a Medical Tech for local physicians.

On July 1, 1950 she married Edward J. O'Brien, who preceded her in death in 1997. Also preceded in death by son, Ronald (Cathy) O'Brien; an infant son; two sisters; and a brother, Wilbur Ray Fleenor. She is survived by four children: Nancy McGlade of Lewisville, TX, Barbara (Michael Gregory) O'Brien-Gregory of Fruita, CO, Cheryl (Mark) Boor of Evergreen, CO, Brenda (Mark Banks) O'Brien of Nederland, CO; brother, Leslie Fleenor of Valparaiso; ten grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso. A funeral mass will be held on Monday at 10:00 AM directly at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, 509 W. Division Rd., Valparaiso. Burial to follow at St. Paul Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hilltop Daycare.
Published in The Times on Jan. 8, 2020
