Doris Kay Woodruff

August 6, 1959-August 2, 2019

DAVENPORT-Doris Kay Woodruff, 59, of Davenport, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family.

Funeral services will be held 11:30 a.m. on Friday, August 2, 2019 at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, August, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Fairmount Cemetery in Davenport, Iowa. Memorials may be directed to the family.

Doris was born on August 6, 1959 in Iowa City, Iowa, the daughter of Everett and Mary Alice (Schmidt) Louck. On August 16, 1980 she was united in marriage to Gary Woodruff Jr. in Blue Grass, Iowa. Doris was employed for 31 years in the dietary department at Genesis Medical Center. She enjoyed the casino, bingo, and spending time with her grandchildren, family, and friends, and her beloved dogs

Those left to honor her memory include her husband and love of her life, Gary; Daughters, Amanda Woodruff, Stephanie Woodruff; Son, Gary "Ginger" Woodruff; grandchildren, Trevor Woodruff, and Davionna Hudgins. sisters, Diane Crane of Centerville, Iowa, Peggy (Jeff Sr.) Struck of Walcott, Iowa, Delores "Lori" (Jimmy) Campbell of Glenwood, Missouri; Brothers, Donald (Donna) Louck Sr. of Stockton, Iowa, Robert (Shelly) Louck of Davenport; mother in law, Geraldine Woodruff, brothers & sisters-in-law, Walter (Brenda) Woodruff of Davenport, Brian (Amy) Woodruff of Davenport, Felicia (Verne) Keeney of Sun City, AZ, Minda (Jimmy) Pecoraro of Davenport, Kevin (Kelly) Woodruff of Eldridge, and Danielle (Tim) Woodruff of Davenport, along with many nieces and newphews.

Doris was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Sharon Louck; a niece, Wendy Louck, and her father in law, Gary Woodruff Sr.

The family would like to express their thanks to JoAnn VanGorder for her care and support, as well as hospice compassus.

