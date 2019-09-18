Doris M. Jung

ST. JOHN, IN - Doris M. Jung, age 92, of St. John, passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019. She is survived by her daughter Claudia (James) Mangrum; son Everett (Joyce) Jung; grandchildren Jimmy (Melissa) Mangrum, John (Melba) Jung, Michelle (Dave) Pederson, Mandy (Kris) Buckman, Alex (Alli) Jung; great grandchildren Dakota, Brandon, Mallory, and Elliott Pederson; Will and Charlie Mangrum; and Jude Buckman. She was preceded in death by her husband Everett and brother Richard.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019, directly at Our Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1515 W 93rd Ave in Crown Point, with viewing from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 10:00 a.m. Burial Oak Glen Cemetery in Lansing. Visitation will be held at the FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 8580 Wicker Ave in St John, on Thursday, from 4:00-8:00 p.m.

Doris grew up in Holbrook, IL near Glenwood and Chicago Heights with her parents John and Louise Fowler. She married Everett G Jung on June 17, 1943 and they resided in Glenwood for 61 years. Everett died April 23, 1997. Doris was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Country Club Hills from marriage until the last 10 years, when she became a member of Our Shepherd Lutheran Church in Crown Point. In her early years she enjoyed her work at Hottinger's Garden, followed by Tivoli Restaurant until she retired. For the last seven years of her life, she was happy to reside at Crown Point Christian Village. She loved gardening, the outdoors, and birds.

