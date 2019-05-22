Doris Patz (nee Hook)

HEBRON, IN - Doris Patz (nee Hook), age 92, of Hebron, IN, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Oak Grove Christian Retirement Village. Doris is survived by her children: Connie Haire, Ron Patz, Craig (Chris) Patz and Jeff (Anne Marie) Patz; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband: Kenneth Patz; and parents: Millard and Frances Hook. Doris was a member of the former St. Michael Lutheran Church. She was co-owner along with her husband, Kenny, of Patz's Market for 50 years. Doris belonged to several clubs and organizations and enjoyed bowling, traveling and spending time with her family. Special thanks to Oak Grove Christian Retirement Village and Harbor Light Hospice.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 624 N. Main St., Hebron, IN 46341 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES - HEBRON, at 10:00 AM with Pastor Tom Shanahan officiating. Services will conclude at the funeral home with private burial at Maplewood Memorial Cemetery.Memorial donations may be given to: Oak Grove Christian Retirement Village, 221 W. Division Rd., Demotte, IN 46310 or Harbor Light Hospice, www.harborlighthospice.com.

