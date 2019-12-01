Doris Wagonblast

CROWN POINT, IN - Doris Wagonblast, age 87, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019. Doris is survived by her children: James (Mary Kay) Wagonblast of El Segundo, CA, Judy (Carl) Herting of Beavercreek, OH, Jean (Del) Kutemeier of Crown Point, and Andrea (Mike) Casey of Fenton, MI; 15 grandchildren: Christina Wagonblast, Eric (Kayla) Kutemeier, Joshua Wagonblast, Ashley (Dan) Leighty, Andy (Rachael) Herting, Dan (Alexandra) Herting, Adam Kutemeier, Gregory Wagonblast, Alexander Kutemeier, Elizabeth (Matt) Dexter, Andrea Kutemeier, Erin Casey, Brian Casey, Anne Kutemeier, and Matthew Casey; three great-grandchildren: Augustus Kutemeier, Catherine Herting, and Bennett Kutemeier; sister-in-law, Ginnie Wagonblast; nieces: Rose White, Sandy Jobe, and Carole Johnson; and nephew, Carl Wagonblast, Jr. Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Harry J. Wagonblast; and parents: John and Lydia Swanson.

Doris was employed as a reading tutor at MacArthur Elementary School. She served as a teacher and superintendent of Children's Sunday school at First United Methodist Church in Crown Point. Doris was a wonderful wife, daughter, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a great cook. Doris' greatest gift and love in life was her extended family.

Friends may visit with the family on Monday, December 2, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Additional visitation will be held prior to the service at the Church from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Funeral Services will be on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Crown Point First United Methodist Church, 352 S. Main St., with Pastor Mark Wilkins officiating. Interment will follow at Maplewood Memorial Cemetery in Crown Point. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to First United Methodist Church for children's ministry or Cedar Creek Health Campus. To sign Doris' guestbook please visit www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.