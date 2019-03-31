Dorothea C. Schultz (nee Hirsch)

SOUTH HOLLAND, IL - Dorothea C. Schultz (nee Hirsch), age 96, late of South Holland. Beloved wife of the late Louis; devoted daughter of the late William Hirsch and Carlyn Ward; loving mother of Carol Vanek, Tamara Vanek, Victoria Wagner, and Louis Schultz; dear grandmother of Schaun Wagner.

Visitation Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. until the time of Funeral Service at 7:00 p.m. at THORNRIDGE FUNERAL HOME (JANUSZ FAMILY FUNERAL SERVICE) 15801 S. Cottage Grove Ave., four blocks North of 162nd St. (Rte. 6) Dolton/South Holland. Entombment Holy Cross Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, memorials directed to the . (708) 841-2300 or www.thornridgefuneralhomes.com.