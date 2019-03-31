Dorothea C. (Hirsch) Schultz (1923 - 2019)
Obituary
Guest Book
  • "As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's..."
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult..."
    - The Staff of Thornridge Funeral Home

Dorothea C. Schultz (nee Hirsch)

SOUTH HOLLAND, IL - Dorothea C. Schultz (nee Hirsch), age 96, late of South Holland. Beloved wife of the late Louis; devoted daughter of the late William Hirsch and Carlyn Ward; loving mother of Carol Vanek, Tamara Vanek, Victoria Wagner, and Louis Schultz; dear grandmother of Schaun Wagner.

Visitation Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. until the time of Funeral Service at 7:00 p.m. at THORNRIDGE FUNERAL HOME (JANUSZ FAMILY FUNERAL SERVICE) 15801 S. Cottage Grove Ave., four blocks North of 162nd St. (Rte. 6) Dolton/South Holland. Entombment Holy Cross Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, memorials directed to the . (708) 841-2300 or www.thornridgefuneralhomes.com.
Funeral Home
Thornridge Funeral Home
15801 S. Cottage Grove Avenue
Dolton, IL 60419
(708) 841-2300
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Times on Mar. 31, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.