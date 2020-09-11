1/
Dorothea Neal Kirklen
Dorothea Neal Kirklen

LAS VEGAS, NV - Dorothea Neal Kirklen, age 72 of Las Vegas, NV formerly of East Chicago passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Spring Valley Hospital in Las Vegas, NV.

Survivors: one son, Thamian Neal; two granddaughters, Karinn Neal and Juerel Neal; eight siblings, Jackie (Samuel) Brown, Janet (Chester) Anderson, Prentice (Linda) King, Tim King, Darlene King, Avis (Stanley) Bell, Genesis (Jackie) King and Joseph (Diane) King; five nieces; nine nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at New Community Baptist Church, 707 169th Street, Hammond, Rev. Patrick. Gillis, officiating. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery, Griffith. Visitation will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020 at New Community Baptist Church from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service.

Dorothea was a 1967 graduate of East Chicago Roosevelt High School; retired from Inland Steel and a former employee of Gary Public Transportation.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Kirklen, Neal and King families during their time of loss.



Published in The Times on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
New Community Baptist Church
SEP
12
Funeral service
11:00 AM
New Community Baptist Church
2 entries
September 10, 2020
To the Family,
Sorry to hear about the passing of your love one. She was a pleasure to work with at GPTC. I loved her cooking, especially the potato salad. May God comfort you during this time of bereavement.
Minietta E Nelson
Coworker
September 10, 2020
Our condolences to family. I worked with Dorothea she was a great lady and friend. Will keep her and family in my thoughts and prayers.
Irene &Johnny Peres
Coworker
