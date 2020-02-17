Dorothie M. (Pavich) Pobereyko (1921 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothie M. (Pavich) Pobereyko.
Service Information
Opyt Funeral Home
13350 S. Baltimore Ave.
Chicago, IL
60633
(773)-646-1133
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Opyt Funeral Home
13350 S. Baltimore Ave.
Chicago, IL 60633
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Columba Church
Obituary
Send Flowers

Dorothie M. Pobereyko (nee Pavich)

MUNSTER, IN - Dorothie M. Pobereyko, age 98, late of Munster, IN and formerly of Hegewisch, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020 at her residence in Munster. She is survived by daughters: Bettianne (Richard) Hackett, Ruth (David) Lord, Janet (Paul) Sharko and son Paul (Karen) Pobereyko. Also surviving are grandchildren, Lana (Jason) Pekoske, Amanda Sharko, Emily Hackett, Cecily (Tom) Buehler, Matthew and Daniel Pobereyko and six great-grandchildren. Many nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Dorothie was preceded in death by her husband of 73 years, Tony, parents, Joseph and Antoinette Pavich, siblings, Lucy (Walter) Ogorek, Ann (Clarence) Ostrom, Nicholas (Ruth Olson) and Joseph (Doris Krolak), nephew, Fred Ostrom and niece, Nadine Burns.

Visitation 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at OPYT FUNERAL HOME, 13350 S. Baltimore Ave., Chicago, IL to St. Columba Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. (773) 646-1133 or www.opytfh.com
Published in The Times on Feb. 17, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.