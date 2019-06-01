Dorothy A. Davis

MICHIGAN CITY, IN - Dorothy A. Davis, 94, of Michigan City, formerly of North Judson and Wanatah, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019. She was born October 21, 1924 in Mount Greenwood, IL to Oscar and Rose (DiGuido) Goetz. Dorothy was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church where she was involved with the Christian Ladies and was a volunteer extraordinaire. Her artwork brought many hours of peace and joy in painting, needlepoint and shell work.

On May 10, 1952 she married Homer J. Davis with whom she had operated Davis Plumbing & Heating in North Judson. He preceded her in death in 2010. Survivors include her sister, Rose Davis of Westville, sisters-in-law, Marilyn Goetz of Westville and Almajean Davis of North Judson and many loving nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Margaret Benes and brothers, Oscar "Bud" Goetz and Robert Goetz.

A visitation will be held Monday from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at WANATAH FUNERAL CHAPEL. A funeral mass will begin at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Wanatah with burial following at Sacred Heart Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society at Sacred Heart.