Dorothy A. (Peters) Dybel
Dorothy A. Dybel (nee Peters)

MUNSTER, IN - Dorothy A. Dybel (nee Peters), 83, of Munster, Indiana passed peacefully on June 4, 2020, at home with her loving children Philip Dybel and Michele Dybel. She was preceded in death by her husband of nearly fifty years Charles, their infant daughter Dorothy, her parents Herman and Elnora, and her brothers Joe, John (Cynthia), Fritz and Michael. She is also survived by cherished siblings Marie (William) Gruszka, Al (Sara), Paul (Ann), Henry (Lillian), Lawrence (Debbie), Patrick (late Mary Ellen) and Elizabeth (late Michael) Senetar as well as many nieces, nephews, two godchildren, and numerous dear friends.

Dorothy was the second of twelve children born and raised in Calumet City, a Bishop Noll graduate, and a fifty-year Munster resident and St. Thomas More of Munster parishioner. She was deeply involved with the Carmelite Monastery of Munster and Our Lady of Fatima prayer group and enjoyed operating their gift shop for over twenty years. She was an instrumental volunteer at Birth Choice of Hammond and supported many Catholic missions around the world. Dorothy was a bookkeeper for Hammond National Insurance until the birth of her first child; a homemaker; a caregiver; and a dedicated daughter, wife and mother. She was a natural at organizing events, with a knack for running thrift stores. She loved spending time with family and friends especially at the lake or beach. Those who knew Dorothy will remember a vibrant woman: principled, prudent, and certainly resilient. She lived her faith -- discreetly encouraging and helping the people in her life exactly as they needed, and with a beautiful balance of poise and humility. Time spent with Dorothy left one uplifted and smiling.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 9th at 9 AM at the Carmelite Monastery, 1628 Ridge Rd, Munster, IN 46321. (Masks and social distancing required). At 10 AM the Rosary will be offered by the Fatima prayer group followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. The Mass will be "live streamed" at www.carmelitefathers.com. Private interment will immediately follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Calumet City, Illinois. Arrangements have been entrusted to the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting. Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com. (219) 659-4400.




Published in The Times on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Carmelite Monastery
JUN
9
Rosary
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Carmelite Monastery
JUN
9
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Carmelite Monastery
JUN
9
Interment
Holy Cross Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Baran & Son Inc
1235 119Th St
Whiting, IN 46394
(219) 659-4400
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

