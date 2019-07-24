Dorothy A. Kolodziej (nee Pawlus)

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Dorothy A. Kolodziej (nee Pawlus), age 96, of Merrillville, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019. She was born on April 26, 1923 in East Chicago to the late George and Mary Pawlus. She was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Crown Point. Dorothy had a very special devotion to the Blessed Mother and was an active member of the Altar and Rosary Society for many years at the St. Stanislaus Parish in East Chicago. Dorothy was very giving and volunteered at the Albertine Home. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife and aunt.

Dorothy is survived by many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley; her sister, Florence; and her brothers, Walter, John, Joseph, Frank and Stanley.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held, Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. directly at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 7667 E. 109th Ave., Crown Point, with Rev. Thomas Mischler officiating. Burial will be private at Holy Cross in Calumet City, IL. Visitation will be held prior to Mass from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at Holy Spirit Church.