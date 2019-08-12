Dorothy A. Niemiec

LAFAYETTE, IN -

Dorothy A. Niemiec, 79, of Lafayette, IN, formerly of Griffith, IN, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 25, 2019 in Indianapolis IN. Dorothy was born in 1940 to Joseph and Helen Smith (who preceded her in death) in Hammond, IN.

Dorothy graduated from Bishop Noll Institute in Hammond, IN in 1958. It was there that she met the love of her life, Frank Niemiec, who would become her husband in 1960. They had three sons of whom they were very proud: Frank Jr. (Suzanne), Michael (Anne) and Joseph (Kate). She was also the proud grandmother of four grandchildren: John, Elizabeth, Matthew and Andrew. Dorothy was an active supporter of her sons' and grandchildrens' activities: she was involved in scouting as a Den Mother and was also coordinator of the Parvuli Dei, Ad Altare Dei and Pope Pius XII scouting programs for St. Mary's Parish. She continued to volunteer her time tirelessly as a Band Parent for her sons as President of the St. Mary's/Our Lady of Grace Band Parent Association and also her grandchildren by attending countless concerts, marching competitions and solo/ensemble contests. Dorothy was also a member of the St. Mary's Parish Choir and was involved as a group leader for the Diocese of Gary Marriage Encounter Program. All of her children and grandchildren knew how much Dorothy loved her family, and that she was always willing to share her advice, encouragement and her joyous love of music. After graduating from Bishop Noll institute, Dorothy was appointed Dean of the St. Catherine School of X-Ray Technology in Hammond, Indiana. After leaving this position to raise her family, she eventually returned to work as co-owner of Niemiec and Grelecki Auto Shop in Calumet City alongside her husband Frank. In her retirement, she enjoyed her time working for the Tippecanoe County School System, spending time with her Grandchildren, and singing in the Parish choir at St. Lawrence Catholic Church. She also enjoyed playing the piano for her family up until her final days and will be always be remembered by her family and friends for her kind, gentle and generous nature. Dorothy was preceded in death by her beloved Husband Frank and her Sister, Mary Golon.

On Saturday, August 17th, there will be visitation at KUIPER FUNERAL HOME in Highland, IN from 9:00-10:45 a.m., followed by a memorial mass at St. Mary Catholic Church in Griffith, IN at 11:30 a.m. with a Luncheon to follow.