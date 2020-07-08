Dorothy A. "Dotsi" Rossi (nee Novak)

DYER, IN - Dorothy A. "Dotsi" Rossi (nee Novak) 91, passed away of natural causes, at home, surrounded by family, on July 2, 2020. Late of Dyer, IN and formerly of the East Side in Chicago, IL. Born on February 14, 1929, Dotsi was ninth, and youngest, child of John and Mary (Gole) Novak, who emigrated from Trebnje, Slovenia, to the United States. Dotsi graduated from James H. Bowen High School, in Chicago,IL in 1946. One day, as she walked down the street in the neighborhood, James "Smiles" Rossi noticed her, whistled at her, and the rest was history. Married on June 5, 1948, they recently celebrated 72 years together.

Beloved mother of Joseph (Diane) Rossi, Therese Rossi, Anne Rossi, James Rossi, Jr. and late Bernadette Rossi Miller. Beloved grandmother of Kristin (Dan) Hoffmann, Gianna (Michael) Hartman, Anthony (Rachel) Rossi, Angela Rossi and Donald Rossi, and great grandmother of Elyse and Adele Hoffmann. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and beloved daughter, Dotsi was preceded in death by her siblings and their spouses, Mary (Frank) Kuhel, John (Louise) Novak, Louis (Helen) Novak, Joseph (Clara) Novak, Theresa Novak, Josephine "Phinie" (Frank) Hvala, Johanna "Jennie" (Frank "Cooney") Selenik, and Rudolf (Frances) Novak., and also preceded in death by her sisters and brothers-in-law, Ralphina (Tancey) Gornick, Genevieve (Dom) Marco, Elizabeth (Joe) Arlow, Dorothy (John) Jurkash. Dotsi was talented and creative. She could do anything she set her mind to, and did just that.

One of her many talents was baking. She was the owner of "Wedding Cakes by Dotsi" and a retiree of the Chicago Public Schools where she was a Lunchroom Manager. She was an active member of many organizations including choirs at both St. George and St. Francis de Sales, the Mother's Club at St. Francis de Sales High School, the American Slovenian Catholic Union (KSKJ), and the Slovenian Union of America (SUA). She held offices in both the KSKJ and SUA for many years.

Due to COVID-19 Restrictions, Face masks and Social Distancing is required at Funeral Home Visitation and Church for the Mass. Visitation will take place on Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 2:00 - 8:00 pm at the KISH FUNERAL HOME located at 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster,IN 46321. On Friday, July 10, 2020, Family and Friends will meet DIRECTLY at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church, located at 500 Northgate Dr., Dyer, IN 46311, for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Rev. Charles Niblick and Rev. Paul Novak officiating. Interment Service (Restricted to 20 People) to be held at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery located at 20953 W. Hoff Road, Elwood, IL 60421.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Hospice of the Calumet Area is preferred. www.kishfuneralhome.net