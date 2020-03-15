Dorothy Anderson

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Anderson.
Service Information
Sheets Funeral Home
604 E Commercial Avenue
Lowell, IN
46356
(219)-696-0921
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sheets Funeral Home
604 E Commercial Avenue
Lowell, IN 46356
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Sheets Funeral Home
604 E Commercial Avenue
Lowell, IN 46356
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Dorothy Anderson

LOWELL, IN - Dorothy Anderson, 92, of Lowell, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020.

She is survived by her children, Keith, Paul (Gail), Mark (Tammy), John (Wendy), Gene (Shelly); son in law, Ralph Sweatte; grandchildren, Ryan, Theresa, Eric, Carrie, Lauren, Danielle, Tyler, Lauren, Kristen, Zane, Trinity, William, Whittaker, Genevieve, Michael and Travis; 12 great grandchildren; sister, Mildred Anderson; brother, Henry Schlueter. Preceded in death by her husband, Richard; daughter, Gail Sweatte.

Dorothy was a member of Faith Bible Church. She worked for Calumet Title Company before raising a family.

Visitation, Tuesday, March 17, 2020 from 4:00-8:00 PM with Funeral Services, Wednesday, 11:00 AM, all at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell. Burial will follow in Lowell Memorial Cemetery with Pastors Chuck Hochmuth and Bill Kortokrax officiating.

www.sheetsfuneral.com
Published in The Times on Mar. 15, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Lowell, IN   219-696-0921
funeral home direction icon