Dorothy B. Hoevet

CROWN POINT, IN - Dorothy B. Hoevet, age 84 of Crown Point, passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019.

Dorothy is survived by her children: Edward (Michele) Hoevet of Houston, TX, and Susan Hoevet of Crown Point; daughter-in-law, Jo Hoevet of Ann Arbor, MI; grandchildren: Katie and Malory; and brother, Robert Stark of St. John.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Clayton; son, Michael Hoevet; granddaughter, Carrie Chavers; and parents: Joseph and Mary Stark.

Dorothy was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given in Dorothy's name to Crown Point Community Foundation.

Arrangements have been entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE in Crown Point, IN. To view Dorothy's online guestbook visit www.GeisenFuneralHome.com (219) 663-2500.