Dorothy B. Laurent

Service Information
Memorial service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
New Zion Temple
926 Morris Street
Hammond, IN
Interment
Following Services
Concordia Cemetery Hammond
Obituary
EAST CHICAGO, IN - Dorothy B. Laurent, age 74, of East Chicago, IN passed away Wednesday July 24, 2019. She is survived by her brother, Henry David (Sonja) Borom, Sr. of Kissimmee, FL; half-brothers: Johnny B. Borom of Indianapolis and Wallace (Sharon) Borom of Dallas, TX; half-sister, Willa Lee of Gary; special nieces, Lynette (Tunde) Phillips and Nintoria (Isaiah Jr) Upshaw; special nephew, Henry David (Satsuki) Borom, Jr.; Goddaughters: Stacey (Robbie) Burgess-Brundidge and Carrie (Colwyn) Sayers; Godson, Roger Burgess; special cousins, Christine Bray, Debra Torbert and Catherine (Sandy) Emerson; special friend, Delores (Verdell) Hildreth and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, and nephews cousins and lifelong friends.

Memorial services will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 11:00a.m. to 12noon at New Zion Temple 926 Morris Street Hammond. Bishop Brandon Jacobs, pastor; Rev. Henry David Borom, Jr., officiating. Interment immediately following at Concordia Cemetery Hammond. Private cremation was held at the family's convenience. HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Borom and Laurent families during their time of loss.
Published in The Times on Aug. 14, 2019
