Dorothy B. Nallenweg (nee Malinowski)

HAMMOND, IN - Dorothy B. Nallenweg nee Malinowski, age 84, of Hammond, IN, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 22, 2020. She follows in death her husband Richard, her parents Frank and Bernice, and her brother Edward. She is survived by her three children: Jan (Michael) Babbitt, Dennis (Terri) Nallenweg and Richard (Ronda) Nallenweg; along with eight grandchildren: Michael Ryan (Jessica), Nathan (Julia), Jason (Brendalee), Brandon (Andrea), Nicole, Rick (Lindsay), Andrew (Jenna)

and Robbie (Chelsea); and six great-grandchildren: Brayden, Hailey, Charlotte, Eva, Olivia and Emma and her nephew Edward J. (Yvonne). She was born in East Chicago and a graduate of the Class of 1953 from Roosevelt High School. She was a prominent member of the St. Michael the Archangel Church formerly in East Chicago and now in Cedar Lake and was a part of the choir from a young age. Dorothy continued singing in the choir well into her 70's. With her husband Richard, she helped operate the weekly church bingo for 25 plus years and enjoyed traveling – especially to Las Vegas several times a year. Married in 1956, Richard and Dorothy were blessed to celebrate their 50th years of marriage before Richard's passing. She was always so proud of her children, grandchildren, and when her first great-grandchild was born, she was especially thankful to have lived to become a great-grandmother. May she rest in peace and let the perpetual light shine upon her. She was loved by many and will be missed by more.

Friends are invited to visit with Dorothy's family on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 from 9:00 AM until time of Mass at 10:30 AM with Rev. John P. Kowalczyk Jr, officiating at St. Michael the Archangel National Catholic Church, 6629 W. 133rd Ave. Cedar Lake, IN. Interment will follow at St. Michael Polish National Cemetery, Hammond, IN. Funeral Services entrusted to LaHAYNE FUNERAL HOME, 6955 Southeastern Ave., Hammond, IN. For further information regarding services, please contact LaHAYNE FUNERAL HOME at 219/ 845-3600 or visit our web site at

