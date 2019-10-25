Dorothy Brady (nee Kookich)

Dorothy Brady (nee Kookich), passed away on October 22, 2019, formerly of Chicago's East Side. Loving wife of the late Floyd Brady. Devoted daughter of late Eli and late Mary Kookich. Dear sister of Virginia (late Nick) Chorak, late Peter (late Lois) Kookich, late Mary (late John) Brozowich, late Diane (late George) Craokrak, late John (late Mary) Kookich, late Nick (late Susan) Kookich, late Michael, late Mildred, and late Bob Kookich.

Survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Private Cremation Service provided by KOMPARE FUNERAL HOME, Chicago, IL.