Dorothy C. (Carrubba) Szczepanski

  • "I remember your mom very well. A great neighbor on Walsh..."
    - Bob and Ann Hupke
Dorothy C. Szczepanski (nee Carrubba)

VALPARAISO, IN - Dorothy C. Szczepanski (nee Carrubba), age 94, of Valparaiso, IN, passed away peacefully on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 28, 2019 at Avalon Springs Health Campus. Survived by her loving children; John ("Pinky"), Barbara (Ron) Squok and Mark (Kathy); many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Preceded in passing by her loving husband, Bruno J. Szczepanski; daughter, Debra Gard and grandson, Marcus Bruno Szczepanski.

Our mother donated her body to the Indiana University Anatomical Education Program. Her gift will contribute to the advancement of health science in the state of Indiana.

A Visitation with family and a Funeral Mass will be held after the holiday season in 2020. At that time a complete obituary will be posted. Dorothy requested those that want to contribute, make a donation to: Anatomical Education Program, 635 Barnhill Drive, Room MS 5035, Indianapolis, IN 46202. Arrangements entrusted to OLESKA-PASTRICK FUNERAL HOME of East Chicago, IN. You may visit our online obituary and guest book at www.oleskapastrickfh.com.
Published in The Times on Dec. 8, 2019
