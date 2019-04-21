Dorothy Celia Curtis (nee Poludniak)

HIGHLAND, IN - Dorothy Celia Curtis (nee Poludniak), age 92, of Highland, formerly of Hammond, passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019.

She is survived by her daughter, Janice (John) Wilson; daughter in law, Wanda (late Carey) Curtis; grandchildren, Rick Curtis, Marlena (Jeremy Shaffner) Wilson, Brian Curtis, Melanie (Craig) Muenzer, and Mindy (Jeremy) Harms; great-grandchildren, Sydney, Zac, Kailynn, and Brienne Curtis, Isabel and Elijah Shaffner, Jack and Madde Muenzer, and Lily, Joey, and Emily Harms; brother, Daniel (Edwina) Poludniak; many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband Richard "Dick" Curtis; sons, Carey and Kenneth; parents, John and Theresa Poludniak; brother, Andrew (late Rose Marie) Poludniak; sisters, Lottie (late Chester) Gora, and Victoria (late Chester) Gonsiorowski.

Funeral services Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, 4404 Cameron Avenue, Hammond (5 blocks W. of Calumet, 1 block N. of Gostlin), 10:30 a.m. Mass at St. Casimir Church with Rev. Eduardo Malagon officiating. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. Visitation on Tuesday from 2:00-7:00 p.m. at the Funeral Home.

Mrs. Curtis was a lifelong Calumet area resident. She was a former employee of Taylor Chain and Rand McNally. Dorothy was a very caring person, and was a babysitter for her grandchildren and many family members over the years.

Memorial contributions made to Hospice of the Calumet Area, or Humane Indiana (formerly the Humane Society of the Calumet Area), would be appreciated.