Dorothy Ellen (Covault) Eggebrecht
Dorothy Ellen Eggebrecht (nee Covault) CRETE, IL / FORMERLY OF LANSING, IL - Dorothy Ellen Eggebrecht (nee Covault), age 92 of Crete, Illinois formerly of Lansing, Illinois passed away peacefully on Monday, May 18, 2020. She is survived by her loving children: Donald (Pam) Eggebrecht, Christie Lynn (James) Saulters, and Kimberly (David) Crawford. Cherished grandmother of Andrew (Karlie) Eggebrecht, Daniel (Nikki) Eggebrecht, Jayme (Brandon) Allen, Nicole Saulters, Lisa Marie (Tyler) Cason, and Jennifer Crawford and great grandmother of Madison, Aubrey, Hannah, and Adeline. Loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. Dorothy was preceded in dearth by he beloved husband Donald Edward Eggebrecht, parents Benjamin and Ida (nee Voorhees) Covault, one sister and four brothers. Do to the COVID-19 virus situation, funeral services and burial for Dorothy will be private. Dorothy will be laid to rest at Concordia Cemetery, Hammond, Indiana. We would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone that has reached out to our family to give us comfort, love and support. Dorothy was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, sister and friend. Dorothy was a faithful member of St. John Ev. Lutheran Church in Beecher, IL, she loved attending all of her grandchildren's sports activities, and she was an avid Chicago Bulls and White Sox fan. She was loved by many and she will be truly missed. www.schroederlauer.com

Published in The Times on May 24, 2020.
