Dorothy Ellen Goodwin

DYER, IN - Dorothy Ellen Goodwin, age 94 of Dyer, Indiana, passed away Tuesday, September 21, 2020 at her residence in Dyer, Indiana. Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Diana Goodwin of Dyer, IN; brothers: Jerry Haseman and Bill Haseman of Jasonville, IN, John Haseman of Dugger, IN, and Roy Haseman of New Port Richie, Fl; sister, Thelma Cooprider of Bloomington, IN; grandchildren: Jason (Kim) Goodwin of Yorkville, IL, Jodi (Derek) Zook of Yorkville, IL; great–grandchildren: Andrew Zook, Joe Zook, Luke Zook, Jesse Goodwin, and Jake Goodwin all of Yorkville, IL. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Goodwin and son, Harold Goodwin: sisters: Wilma Sampson, Catherine Griffith: brother, Fred Haseman.

BURNS FUNERAL HOME, Crown Point, entrusted with private burial services. In lieu of flowers, donation to Calumet Hospice in Munster would be appreciated.

