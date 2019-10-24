Dorothy F. Guerrero (nee Davis)

HAMMOND, IN - Dorothy F. Guerrero (nee Davis), age 86, of Hammond, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 21, 2019. Loving mother of Billy (Deana) Davis, Merle (Kim) Donaldson, Patsy Gardner, Luther Gardner, Gregory (Joyce) Gardner, Timmy (Son-Hui) Gardner and Ava Gardner. Proud grandmother and great-grandmother of many. Fond aunt of numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Leonard Guerrero, her parents Nolan and Lola Davis, and her brothers and sisters. Dorothy was a longtime member of the First Presbyterian Church of Hammond and volunteered wherever she was needed. She worked at Rand McNally's and Burnham Terrace. Dorothy enjoyed gardening and helping people. She was loved by many and will be missed by more.

Friends are invited to celebrate Dorothy's life on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 9:00 AM until time of service at 12:00 Noon with Rev. Michael Pennanen, Pastor officiating at LaHAYNE FUNERAL HOME, 6955 Southeastern Ave., Hammond, IN. Interment will follow at Concordia Cemetery, Hammond, IN. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church.

For further information regarding services, please contact LaHAYNE FUNERAL HOME at 219/ 845-3600 or visit our web site at www.lahaynefuneralhome.com.