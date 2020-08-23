Dorothy Fritz (nee Horvath)

The life journey of Dorothy Fritz, (nee Horvath) ended August 7, 2020.

Born to Frank and Mary Horvath, (East Chicago, IN), she was one of four children. Dorothy graduated from high school in 1945 and was accepted into the U. S. Cadet Nursing Corps where she earned her nursing degree (RN). She was extremely proud of this achievement that not only led to great personal independence, but also helped the United States during its critical shortage of nurses. Dorothy worked as a registered nurse (RN) at the Edward Hines Jr. Veterans Administration Hospital in Chicago and found great reward providing compassionate care, particularly to veterans suffering from mental injuries. Dorothy loved her independence as a working woman and it allowed her many freedoms including owning a wonderfully stylish Studebaker Business Coupe.

In 1953 she married her true love Anthony Jr (Tony) and they were together until his death in 2019. It was truly a marriage of equals and Dorothy used her medical skills to contribute to making the family more financially comfortable. She worked part-time in nursing for numerous employers, including Standard Oil of Indiana and Chrysler's Dodge Truck Division. Dorothy's highest priority was to provide a good college education for her children. Three kids, three degrees, no debt. We love her and will miss her dearly.

Dorothy is survived by her children, Tony (Beverly) Fritz, Mark Fritz and his wonderful companion Sue Bannow, and Diane (Nelson) Prager. Also surviving are grandsons James, Steve and John Prager and granddaughter Brianna Ellison, who with husband Brian, gave her Leighton and a new title, "Great Grandmother." Dorothy is also survived by her special niece and nephew, Joan and Steve Buvala. So now that she is with her beloved Tony, we know that they are again celebrating "Happy Hour".