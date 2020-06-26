Dorothy G. Voss

CROWN POINT, IN - Dorothy G. Voss, (nee Vree), age 92, of Crown Point, IN, formerly of South Holland, IL, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Floyd "Joe" Voss. Loving mother of Nancy (Glen) Wiersema, Barry (late Pam) Voss, and Craig (late Mary) Voss. Cherished grandmother of Carli (Karl) Doorn, Chad (Michelle) Wiersema, Conan (Sheri) Wiersema, Brian Todd, and Kevin Todd; great-grandmother of many great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Lois (late Charles) Kreml, Rich (Darlene) Vree, and the late Hank (Martha) Vree. Dorothy was loved by many and will be dearly missed.

Visitation Monday, June 29, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 7:00 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Ln Dyer, IN, with Rev. Richard Zekveld officiating. Interment at Beverly Cemetery – Alsip, IL. Memorials made to Crown Point Christian School or Illiana Christian School are greatly appreciated.