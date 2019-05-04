Dorothy H. (Sertich) Koetteritz

Guest Book
Service Information
Visitation
Memorial service
Obituary
Dorothy H. (Sertich) Koetteritz

MUNSTER, IN - Dorothy H. (Sertich) Koetteritz, age 89, of Munster, passed away peacefully on May 2, 2019. She is survived by her loving sons: Danny and Michael (Heather) Koetteritz; grandchildren: Kristen DuVall, Ron Koetteritz, Jessica Koetteritz, Taylor Hodges, and Emma Hodges; and many beloved nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband: Oscar; brothers and sisters; and son: Ronald. Dorothy enjoyed spending time with family, doing crossword puzzles, and reading.

Visitation with the family will be on Sunday May 5, 2019 at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. with a memorial service at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF), 26 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10004 or the National in her loving memory. Please visit us at www.burnskish.com.


Published in The Times on May 4, 2019
