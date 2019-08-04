Dorothy Hall

HOBART, IN - Dorothy Hall, age 91 a longtime Hobart resident passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019. She was born on February 26, 1928 to the late Matthew and Agnes Watson. Dorothy and her first husband owned and operated Courtney's Barber Shop in Hobart for many years. She enjoyed gardening, reading, and walking.

She is survived by one sister, Eleanor DeBiase of Findley, OH; two nieces, Marie DeBiase of Hobart, IN; Karen (Chris) Beeman of Findlay, OH; one great-nephew, Christopher J. Beeman of Findlay, OH; two great-nieces Rachel Beeman of Findlay, OH; Sarah (Tyler) Hissong of Lakeland, FL; four step-children, Shirley (Wayne) Horner of Crown Point, IN; Gary Hall of TN; Sharon Grant of Lake Station, IN; and Kevin (Deborah) Hall of Portage, IN; and dear friends and caregivers, Sandra Stimler, Gladys Kamanja, Holly Dixon, and Mildred Radam.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Carmon Courtney and Edward Hall.

Funeral services are Monday, August 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart with Mr. Clarence Webb officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Portage. Visitation is Monday, August 5, 2019 just prior to the service from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, HOBART CHAPEL (219) 942-2109 or online at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.