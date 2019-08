Dorothy Hojnacki

HAMMOND, IN - Dorothy Hojnacki age 85 of Hammond passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 17, 2019.

Dorothy is survived by two sons: Michael Hojnacki and Mark Hojnacki; three daughters: Janet (Martin) Tabaczynski, Debbie (Glenn) Benetich, Ellen McGann; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; one sister, Jean Blahunka.

Preceded in death by her husband, Raymond P. Hojnacki; daughter, Kathy Coots; son, Martin Hojnacki; great grandson, Logan Benetich; parents, Barney and Helen Lopacki.

As per Dorothy's wishes all services were private.

