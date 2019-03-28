Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy J. (Perunko) Bronowski.

Dorothy J. Bronowski (nee Perunko)

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Dorothy J. Bronowski (nee Perunko), age 93 of Merrillville, passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019.

She is survived by three children: Theodore (Antoinette ), Judith, and Kenneth (Karen) Bronowski and grandson Christopher Bronowski.

She is preceded in death by husband Theodore and brother Louis Perunko.

Dorothy was a former member of Holy Trinity Church and the Holy Trinity Parish Council. She was the treasurer of the Holy Trinity Parent Teacher Council and the president of the Rosary Society. She was an active volunteer for many years with RSVP – Retired and Senior Volunteer Program and was a member of the First Catholic Ladies Association. Dorothy was a former member of the Slovac Club Ladies Auxiliary. She was a graduate of Froebel High School. Dorothy worked for many years until retirement Sears Roebuck Central Credit Dept - first in Gary, then at River Oaks in Calumet City.

Dorothy enjoyed a happy, full, and active life; traveling the country with her husband, family, and dog. For many years she took bus tours with best friend since grade school, Millie Kunas. She enjoyed gambling in Las Vegas and at the boats with her Aunt Margie and cousin Jackie and spending summer weekends at the house on Shafer Lake.

Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE (6360 Broadway, Merrillville, IN) on Friday March 29, 2019 from 3:00-7:00 P.M. with prayer service at 5:30 P.M. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. from PRUZIN BROTHERS CHAPEL and A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church (5885 Harrison St. Merrillville, IN) at 11:00 A.M with Fr. James Meade officiating. At Rest Calumet Park Cemetery.

