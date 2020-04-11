Dorothy J. Hostetler

HOBART, IN - Dorothy J. Hostetler, age 87, of Hobart, formerly of Merrillville and Gary, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Survivors are sons: Joseph W. Hostetler (Tom Spanedda) of Pittsburgh, PA, Daniel D. (Susan) Hostetler of Newburgh, IN, Thomas A. (Carmen) Hostetler of Marlow, United Kingdom, Robert P. (Louise) Hostetler of Corona, CA; daughters: Nancy J. (John) Cross of Lakewood, OH, and Margie (Dave) Gough of Merrillville. Nine grandchildren: Anthony J. (DeAnna) Cross of Gangelt, Germany, Rebecca J. Cross of Charleston SC, Jennifer A. Cross of Lakewood, OH, Steven D. (Megan) Hostetler of Indianapolis, IN, Megan E. (Evan) Herbert of Cincinnati, OH, Daniel C. Hostetler of Marlow, UK, Michael D. (Rachel) Gough of Seattle, WA, Matthew J. Gough of Brandon, FL, and Jeffery V. (Heather) Gough of Indianapolis, IN. One great granddaughter, Lillian B. Cross of Gangelt, Germany. Brother, Donald (Kathy) Carlin of Glenview, IL, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Dorothy is also survived by many treasured lifelong friends as well as her caregiver Margaret Kamuwanga.

Preceded in death by her loving husband of 46 years, Joseph Allen Hostetler; parents, Walter J. and Mabel A. Carlin. Dorothy was a member of the Horace Mann Class of 1950. She was a long- time member of SS. Peter and Paul Parish in Merrillville, where she was previously active in the choir, a lector, and attended daily Mass when able. She was a polio survivor from the early 1960's, and she battled post-polio syndrome for over 20 years. She worked as a secretary in the Allied Health Department at IUN for 19 years before she retired in 1991.

Dorothy was an avid Notre Dame fan. She loved her family, traveling with Joe in their motorhome, swimming, dancing, reading, playing the piano, and playing bridge with her dear friends since 1950.

Private funeral services have been entrusted to BURNS FUNERAL HOME in Crown Point. A memorial Mass and celebration of Dorothy's life will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to SS. Peter & Paul Parish, Merrillville, IN. www.burnsfuneral.com