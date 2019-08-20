Dorothy J. (Kurowski) Lannon

Dorothy J. Lannon (nee Kurowski)

DYER, IN - Dorothy J. Lannon (nee Kurowski) age 90, of Dyer, formerly of Lansing, Dolton and Riverdale, IL, passed away peacefully Monday, August 19, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William L. Lannon. Loving mother of Kathryn (David Allie) Brewer and Debra Lannon. Proud grandmother of Julie (Dennis) Smith and Lisa (Josh) Hilbert; step-grandmother of Kenneth Allie, Sonya Rohde, and Andrea Vassev; great-grandmother of Angelica and Fiona Smith, and Hazel Grace and Delilah Eve Hilbert. Brother of Jerry (Marilyn) Kurowski. Dear aunt of Sharon, Aimee, and Mindy. Preceded in death by her parents Andrew and Bernice Kurowski.

Visitation Wednesday, August 21, 2019 from 3:00 - 8:00 p.m. with a prayer service to be held at 6:30 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt.30 & Pleasant Springs Ln.) Dyer, IN. Inurnment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery – Elwood, IL.

Memorial contributions may be given to Calumet Area Humane Society (421 45th Ave., Munster, IN 46321). For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online obituary and guest book at www.SMITSFH.com.


Published in The Times on Aug. 20, 2019
