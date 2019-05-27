Dorothy J. "Dot" O'Keefe

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Dorothy J. "Dot" O'Keefe, age 85, of East Chicago, passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Cherished wife of the late Eugene O'Keefe; loving mother of: Miles and Rodney Cotillier, April Hunt and John Hughes; stepchildren: Harry, GiGi, Pat and Shawn O'Keefe; many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; niece, Debbie Dorsey; nephews: Oliver Gray, Joe Hill and Jerry Martin; cousin, Paul Johnson Gray (Velma Robinson) and many other nieces, nephews, cousins and loving relatives. Preceded in passing by her stepchildren: Joe, Mike and Jim O'Keefe; brother, Frank Gray, Jr.; sister, Angela Hill; and nephew, John Dillard.

Funeral mass of Christian burial will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St Stanislaus Church, 808 W 150th St., East Chicago, IN with Msgr. John Siekierski officiating. Family and friends may visit with the family from 10:00 a.m. until time of mass. Burial services will follow at St John Cemetery, Hammond, IN

Dot was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Her love and kindness will live on in the memories of all who knew her. Arrangements entrusted to OLESKA-PASTRICK FUNERAL HOME, East Chicago, IN, (219) 398-0938 / oleskapastrickfh.com