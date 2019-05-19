Dorothy J. Peterson

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Dorothy J. Peterson, age 78, of East Chicago, passed away Monday, May 13, 2019 in Merrillville surrounded by her loving family.

Survivors: husband, Donnie Peterson; two sisters, Linda (Raymond Sr.) Dix and Pamela Cook; one brother, Randal Byrd, Jr; one uncle, R.P. Roberts; one niece, Candice (Damien) Thomas; five nephews, Raymond (Sonya) Dix, Jr., Kevin (Robyn) Dix, Chauncey Tucker, Michael (Jacqueline) Dix, Clifford Cameron Cook and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held Monday, May 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 3715 Butternut Street, East Chicago. Rev. Dr. James H. Hunter, Sr., Pastor; Rev. Raymond C. Dix, Jr., officiating. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park, Hobart. Visitation will be held Monday, May 20, 2019 at Tabernacle Baptist Church from 10:00-11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service.

Dorothy was retired from Union Carbide.

