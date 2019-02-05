Dorothy Jean Kittle

PORTAGE, IN - Dorothy Jean Kittle (nee Ollendick), passed away on February 2, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, James W. Kittle; granddaughters, Cynthia Jackson, Rebecca Kittle; parents, Anton and Catherine Ollendick; brothers, Raymond, Arthur, and Jerome Ollendick; sister, Catherine McEvers. Dorothy is survived by her children, James (Faye) Kittle of Hebron, IN, Sandra Kittle-Jacquillard (George) of Palm Harbor, FL, Linda Cunningham of Portage, IN, Ronald (Barb Fernandez) Kittle of Mokena, IL, Diane Kittle of Portage, IN, Fredric (Christine) Kittle of Fredericksburg, VA; grandchildren: Denise, Ryan (Kristin), Justin, Hayley, and Dylan; great-grandchildren: Brooke Jackson, Taylor Souris; brothers, Leo (Marion) Ollendick, Joseph (Gloria) Ollendick; sisters-in-law, Jean Ollendick, Cathy Ollendick; many nieces and nephews; special family friend Deborah Teeuws. Jim and Dorothy met and married in 1947 in California where their first three children were born. Then moved to Gary, IN where their last three children were born. Dorothy was formerly employed at Stepping Stone Restaurant, Big Wheel Restaurant, and Screw and Bolt. She was involved with the Aetna Little League and Aetna Senior League, and William A. Wirt PTA and Boosters.

There will be a private burial at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Ron Kittle Charities.org or PO Box 658 Mokena, IL 60448. BURNS FUNERAL HOME, CROWN POINT entrusted with the arrangements.

