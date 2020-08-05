1/
Dorothy June (Grimes) Simmons
Dorothy June Simmons (nee Grimes)

CROWN POINT, IN - Dorothy June Simmons (nee Grimes), age 93, of Crown Point, IN, formerly of Merrillville, IN, passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020.

Dorothy is survived by her two sons: Mark (Sarah) Simmons of Valparaiso and Steven (Tracy) Simmons of Cedar Lake; three grandchildren; sister, Margaret "Peggy" (John) Dellinger of Bossier City, LA; and several nieces and nephews.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Harry C. Simmons, Jr.; parents: Clarence and Bertha Grimes; and sisters: Mary Jane (the late Larkin) Dellinger and Helen (the late Ralph) Loughman.

Dorothy was a RN at Saint Mary Medical Center for nearly 30 years, taking care of the newborns, until she retired in 1985. She was a long-time member of Central Baptist Church and taught Sunday School for many years. Dorothy enjoyed going to antique shops and flea markets - turning her house into a museum with just about everything she liked.

Friends may visit with the family on Friday, August 7, 2020 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 9:00 AM until the time of the Funeral Service at 10:00 AM with Pastor Cory Wielert officiating. Interment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Dorothy's name to Wittenberg Village Retirement Community, 1150 E. Luther Dr., Crown Point, IN 46307.Visit Dorothy's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.




Published in The Times on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Geisen Funeral Home
AUG
7
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Geisen Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Geisen Funeral Home
606 E. 113th Ave.
Crown Point, IN 46307
(219) 663-2500
