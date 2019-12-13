Dorothy Kaplar (nee Lewandowski)

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Dorothy Kaplar (nee Lewandowski), Schererville, age 92, born on July 27, 1927 passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019 with her family by her side.

Dorothy was born in Gary, and was a lifelong resident of the Glen Park neighborhood. She was a graduate of Emerson High School, Class of 1945. Received an honorary degree from Indiana University – not for attending college but for all the time she spent at the Bloomington campus with her family. Dorothy was proud of her Polish heritage. Soon after the city of Gary was founded, her father, Walter, a Polish Pioneer, founded the Gary Hardware Co. in 1912 which he operated for 50 years and where Dorothy worked for a long time. Dorothy worked in the Gary Sheet and Tin Mill, until she married her high school sweetheart, Robert Kaplar. In addition to being a stay at home mom, Dorothy sold Avon for many years, was a Girl Scout Leader, served on the various PTA boards in the Gary schools, and also worked at Margo's Catering. After retiring, Dorothy was active in many organizations: Spiritual Director and Sergeant of Arms Madam Curie Circle Polish National Alliance Lodge # 3134, 70 year member of American Legion Auxiliary Kosciuszko Posts 207 and 20, Daughters of Isabella Bishop Noll Circle #359, Our Lady of Consolation Seniors Group and Women's Guild, Hungarian Group, Emerson Alumni Lunch Bunch, member of Our Lady of Consolation, former member of St. Hedwig's Church, Blessed Sacrament Church - Senior Citizens Group and Rosary Sodality, St. Peter and Paul Harvest House, and a member of many church choirs.

Preceded in death by her parents Walter and Lillian Lewandowski; her husband, Robert A. Kaplar Sr.; her sister Jeannette Warne, and her brother Walter Lewandowski. She leaves to cherish many precious memories with three children, Robert A. Kaplar Jr. (Lisa Crabtree) of Crown Point, Roberta Kaplar-Mladenik (James) of Bellingham, WA, and Rhonda Kaplar (Don Brummet) of Schererville; six grandchildren: Hayley, Jimmy, Katie, Andy, Ryan and Kyle; many nieces and nephews, and TONS of WONDERFUL FRIENDS. She will be warmly remembered by so many people who touched her life.

Dorothy LOVED ALL of her friends, and cherished the time spent with them. She also loved the relationships formed with her doctors (Dr. Erin Vicari and Dr. Lippman), and their staff, many who always looked forward to her appointments. Her life was simple, yet she had a certain elegance along with wit, charm, and an amazing sense of humor. As she always told us, she liked to "Horse around and have good time." She always cared what was going on in other people's lives and always wanted to help to make things better for them. She enjoyed teaching her children and grandchildren how to play cards, board games, loved babysitting, and spending time watching movies – especially horror ones, and loved playing Atari games Burgertime and Pac Man. Dorothy had so many expressions, and funny ways about herself that they will live on forever. After she broke her leg in January 2018, and had setbacks, she always said she was "thinking positively", and wants everyone to always do the same in whatever circumstances in life arise. Special thanks to the entire staff at Clarendale Assisted Living who provided a TON of tender loving care to Dorothy. She was very fond of everyone at the facility.

Friends and family may call at CALUMET PARK CHAPEL, 7535 Taft Street, Merrillville on Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM with a Rosary Service performed at 3:00 PM. On Sunday, a prayer service will be done by Madame Curie Circle at 3:30 PM and at 4:00 PM Monsignor John Siekierski will conduct services directly at the chapel.

For further information please contact Calumet Park Chapel at 736-5840. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Madame Curie PNA Lodge 3134, or Humane Indiana (to care for animals).

