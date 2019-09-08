Dorothy L. Carter (nee Vester)

HAMMOND, IN - Dorothy L. Carter age 98 of Hammond entered into her savior's presence on Friday September 6, 2019.

Dorothy is survived by her son in-law and caregiver David A. Hanish; two sisters in-law, Mary Jo Minier and Tina Carter; several nieces, nephews and friends.

Preceded in death by her beloved husband Bill S. Carter on August 19, 2019; daughter, Cindy Hanish; parents, Earhart and Drusilla Vester; two sisters: Barbara Vanderkolk and Georgana Sheets.

Dorothy was born and raised in Lafayette,IN. She graduated from St. Francis High School in 1939. Dorothy has been a resident of Hessville since 1958. She was an avid gardener and homemaker. Dorothy and her daughter Cindy enjoyed collecting dolls, dressing them for every occasion and displaying them in her window.

A graveside service will be held on Monday September 9, 2019 at 12:00 noon, directly at Elmwood Cemetery, 1413-169th Street, Hammond, IN 46324 with Elder Russell Smiddy officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials to Hospice of the Calumet Area at www.hospicecalumet.org.

